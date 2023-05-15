Auston Matthews on Leafs Future: 'My Intention is to be Here' by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Toronto Maple Leafs star center Auston Matthews said during Monday’s season-ending media availability that he wants to remain with the organization and hopes to ink a long-term extension before the 2023-24 campaign starts.

Matthews, entering the final year of a five-year, $58.195 million deal, is eligible to sign a new contract on July 1.

“My intention is to be here,” said Matthews. “I think I have [reiterated] that before how much I enjoy playing here and what it means to me – the organization, my teammates…it is a true honor. [The contract] will work itself out in due time.”

The 25-year-old appeared in 74 regular season games for the Leafs this past season, tallying 40 goals, 45 assists, and 85 points. Matthews added 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 11 playoff games as Toronto was eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the second round 4-1.

