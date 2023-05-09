Avalanche Captain Gabriel Landeskog Expected to Miss 2023-24 Season

42 minutes ago

According to the team’s official Twitter, Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will undergo a cartilage transplant in his right knee on Wednesday and is expected to miss the entire 2023-24 season.

Dr. Brian Cole is scheduled to perform the operation at the Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

Landeskog has not played since helping the Avalanche hoist the 2021-22 Stanley Cup, recording 22 points in 20 playoff games.

The 30-year-old missed this past season after undergoing a second surgery on his troublesome knee last October. Initially given a 12-week recovery timeline, Landeskog was ruled out days before the postseason. Colorado met the Seattle Kraken in the first round, with the Avs falling in seven games.

The former second-overall pick has spent his entire 11-year NHL career in the Mile High, tallying 571 points (248 goals, 323 assists) in 738 games.

Landeskog has six seasons remaining on an eight-year, $56 million contract inked in 2021.

