Avalanche Captain Gabriel Landeskog Expected to Miss 2023-24 Season by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago

According to the team’s official Twitter, Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will undergo a cartilage transplant in his right knee on Wednesday and is expected to miss the entire 2023-24 season.

— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) May 9, 2023

Dr. Brian Cole is scheduled to perform the operation at the Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

Landeskog has not played since helping the Avalanche hoist the 2021-22 Stanley Cup, recording 22 points in 20 playoff games.

The 30-year-old missed this past season after undergoing a second surgery on his troublesome knee last October. Initially given a 12-week recovery timeline, Landeskog was ruled out days before the postseason. Colorado met the Seattle Kraken in the first round, with the Avs falling in seven games.

The former second-overall pick has spent his entire 11-year NHL career in the Mile High, tallying 571 points (248 goals, 323 assists) in 738 games.

Landeskog has six seasons remaining on an eight-year, $56 million contract inked in 2021.

