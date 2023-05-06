Braves Activate RP Raisel Iglesias off the Injured List by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

On Friday, the Atlanta Braves announced they activated relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias off the injured list.

The #Braves today returned RHP Raisel Iglesias from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list after optioning LHP Dylan Dodd to Triple-A Gwinnett following yesterday?s game.



The club today also recalled INF Braden Shewmake to Atlanta and placed INF? — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 5, 2023

Iglesias had been on the IL since spring training due to a shoulder injury. Iglesias just finished a rehab stint, throwing three innings and allowing one run, and two hits, while striking out five.

The Braves have not announced whether Iglesias will immediately be moved into the closer’s role or if they will start him in lower-leverage situations before having him finish out games. A.J. Minter has been closing in his place, but his time garnering saves regularly is likely ending.

On Saturday, the Braves will start Spencer Strider against Kyle Bradish of the Baltimore Orioles. The Braves are -113 (-1.5) on the run line and -235 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-102), and under (-120).