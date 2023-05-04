Braves Place SP Kyle Wright (Shoulder) on 15-Day IL by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago

MLB.com reports the Atlanta Braves have placed starting pitcher Kyle Wright on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder soreness.

Wright was forced to leave Wednesday’s start against the Miami Marlins in the top of the third inning, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits. The 27-year-old opened the year on the IL with right shoulder inflammation but said the issue feels slightly different this time around.

“It’s kind of more in the back,” said Wright, who was MLB’s lone 20-game winner last season. “I felt really good in the first inning, and really — when I went back out for the second inning, I didn’t feel so great, but obviously felt good enough to keep going. And when I got to the third and [pitching coach Rich Kranitz] came out, it didn’t feel good enough to keep going. At that point, I wasn’t being smart. So I give Kranny a lot of credit for protecting me from myself.”

In a corresponding move, Atlanta has recalled left-hander Dylan Dodd from Triple-A Gwinnett. Dodd will take the ball for Thursday’s tilt in Miami, his third start of the season.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Braves at -108 on the moneyline.