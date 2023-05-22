Carmelo Anthony Announces Retirement after 19 Seasons by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

One of the NBA’s most prolific scorers is calling it a career.

ESPN.com reports that Carmelo Anthony, whose 28,289 points rank ninth on the league’s all-time scoring list, announced his retirement Monday after 19 seasons.

“It’s time for me to say goodbye,” said Anthony in a social media video. “To the court where I made my name. To the game that gave me purpose and pride. But this is a bittersweet goodbye to the NBA. I’m excited for what the future holds for me.”

Drafted second overall by the Denver Nuggets in the legendary 2003 draft, Anthony spent seven seasons in Mile High before he was dealt to the New York Knicks during the 2010-11 campaign. Following a seven-year run in New York, the ten-time All-Star enjoyed stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Anthony did not play this season, last suiting up for the Lakers in 2021-22.

The 38-year-old’s next stop will be eventual enshrinement in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

