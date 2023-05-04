Chiefs Sign LT Donovan Smith to 1-Year Deal by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Kansas City Chiefs gave franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes some added protection Thursday, signing left tackle Donovan Smith to a one-year contract worth up to $9 million, per cbssports.com.

Selected 34th overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2015 draft, Smith started 131 of a possible 137 games for the organization, a tenure that included a victory in Super Bowl LV. Tampa Bay released the 29-year-old in March, one of several cost-cutting transactions made by Bucs brass in an effort to get under the salary cap.

Kansas City will be hoping for a bounce-back season from Smith after he endured one of his worst years as a starter in 2022, recording a pass rush win rate of 78.3% and a 64.9% run block win rate.

The former Penn State standout is the latest addition to a Chiefs offensive line that also includes former Jacksonville Jaguars right tackle Jawaan Taylor, who signed a four-year, $80 million free agent contract this offseason.

The Chiefs currently hold the best odds to win Super Bowl LVIII at +600, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.