Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game 1 Best Bets by SportsGrid 15 minutes ago

The Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars for Game 1 of the Western Conference Final from T-Mobile Arena.

All odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

This has the potential to be a great series, with Dallas and Vegas colliding in the third round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Vegas was a solid regular-season team, carrying that consistency into the postseason. Dallas had the Central Division in their sights but came up short. Still, they’ve been a stalwart opponent.

The Golden Knights enter Game 1 as slight favorites on the moneyline at -126, while the Stars are at +105.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup for Game 1, the Stars will continue riding Jake Oettinger between the pipes, while the Golden Knights will counter with Adin Hill. The Stars’ netminder has an 8-5 record with a .903 save percentage, while Hill is 3-1 with a .934 save percentage. Oettinger has the better track record, but Hill has performed admirably in goal for the Golden Knights.

Vegas came out strong in the second round of the playoffs against Edmonton at home, and we expect the same in their barn. Dallas is very competitive, so expect a tight game. Vegas has a solid moneyline price at -126, which we’re backing tonight.

Best Bet: Golden Knights moneyline (-126)

These teams faced off three times during the regular season, combining to score four, five, and three goals. The total for Game 1 is 5.5, with the over at -108 and the under at -112. Both teams likely want this to be a low-scoring game, which is a real possibility. Game 1 should exhibit a feeling-out process for both clubs, so there’s value in backing the under 5.5 at -112.

Best Bet: Under 5.5 (-112)

There are a lot of talented goal-scorers in the game, but Jack Eichel stands out. Despite this being his playoff debut, Eichel has scored 14 points in 11 games. He is listed at an appetizing +162 to find the back of the net tonight, which holds value at that price.

Best Prop: Jack Eichel to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+162)