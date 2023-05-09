Former NFL, CFL QB Joe Kapp Passes Away at Age 85 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Former NFL and CFL quarterback Joe Kapp passed away Tuesday at 85 following a 15-year battle with dementia, per ESPN.com.

Kapp began his professional career north of the border, playing eight seasons in the CFL with the Calgary Stampeders and BC Lions, leading the latter to their first Grey Cup title.

“Joe Kapp will go down as one of the all-time great players for not only our franchise but the entire Canadian Football League,” said Lions co-general manager/director of football operations Neil McEvoy in a statement. “Along with helping put the Lions on the map after some lean early years, Joe also served as a trailblazer for quarterbacks making a name for themselves on both sides of the border. Our thoughts are with Joe’s wife, Jennifer, and the entire family at this time.”

Following his time in Canada, Kapp joined the NFL, playing three seasons for the Minnesota Vikings (1967-1969) and one year with the Boston Patriots (1970). The former Cal standout led the Vikings to an appearance in Super Bowl IV, where they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 23-7.

SportsGrid extends our condolences to Kapp’s family and friends.

