Golden Knights Eliminate Oilers, Advance to WCF by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Jonathan Marchessault recorded a natural hat trick as the Vegas Golden Knights downed the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 in Game 6 to advance to the Western Conference Finals for the fourth time in the past six seasons.

“We’re only halfway done to our goal here,” said Marchessault. “We’re going to keep going until our organization, we win the ultimate goal. Tonight is just one step in the right direction.”

All three of Marchessault’s markers came in the second period, giving Vegas a 4-2 lead heading into the third.

“That’s what goal-scorers do, they end up in the right spots and hang around the net, and you’re going to get your chances,” said teammate William Karlsson, who notched an empty net goal to seal the victory. “Kudos to him; he’s a big-game player. It was a good game to score a hat trick.”

Vegas now awaits the winner of the Dallas Stars-Seattle Kraken series. Game 7 of that battle goes Monday from American Airlines Center in Dallas.

You can find the latest NHL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.