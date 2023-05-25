Heat PG Gabe Vincent (Ankle) OUT for Game 5 vs. Celtics by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Miami Heat starting point guard Gabe Vincent has been ruled out for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics on Thursday due to a left ankle sprain.

Development: Miami's Gabe Vincent is listed out for Game 5 vs. Boston tonight with an ankle sprain. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 25, 2023

Vincent suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s Game 4 loss after landing awkwardly following a blocked shot from Boston’s Jayson Tatum.

The 26-year-old has been a vital contributor during Miami’s postseason run, starting all 15 games while posting averages of 13.1 points and 4.1 assists. Vincent poured in a career-high 29 points, including six three-pointers, as the Heat blew out the C’s 128-102 in Game 3.

Veteran floor general Kyle Lowry is expected to draw the start in Vincent’s absence. Lowry is averaging 9.2 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.3 rebounds across 25.4 minutes this postseason.

Miami leads the series 3-1 and will look to advance to its second NBA Final in the past four seasons.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Heat as +8.0 road underdogs on the spread and +250 on the moneyline.