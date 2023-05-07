Indianapolis Colts Futures: Navigating Volatile Season Ahead by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Colts face uncertainty at the quarterback position and on defense, making their potential this season difficult to predict.

A Boom or Bust Draft Pick

The Indianapolis Colts made a bold move in the NFL draft by selecting Anthony Richardson, a player with a high ceiling but also a considerable risk. With talent surrounding Richardson, the Colts’ decision on their starting quarterback will play a significant role in their success this season. Will it be Gardner Minshew, or will they throw Richardson into the fray?

Taking a Step Back to Evaluate

The Colts may be facing a crossroads, deciding whether to take a step back and evaluate their roster or push forward with the talent they have. With players like Michael Pittman, Jonathan Taylor, and Shaq Leonard, it’s tough to envision the Colts going backward willingly. Will they try to compete from the start or accept their limitations and play for a better draft position?

Uncertainty at Quarterback

If Richardson starts immediately, it may signal that the Colts believe in his ability to contribute immediately. However, the team’s ceiling may be capped with Minshew, making it challenging to achieve an 8-9 win record. Clarity on the starting quarterback situation could be crucial in determining the Colts’ chances this season.

Minshew’s Performance in Philadelphia

Minshew performed relatively well for the Philadelphia Eagles last year, but the team still suffered losses. He could be a competent option for the Colts, but it remains to be seen whether he can elevate the team beyond mediocrity.

Defensive Concerns and the 7.5 Win Total

The Colts face several concerns on defense, particularly in their secondary and pass rush. With a win total set at 7.5, it’s difficult to determine where the Colts will land this season. However, leaning towards a 7-10 record may be the safer option.

The Indianapolis Colts are in a precarious position as they navigate the upcoming NFL season. With uncertainty at quarterback and concerns on defense, Indy’s potential is difficult to predict. The team’s performance will likely hinge on their decisions at the quarterback position and how well they can address their defensive issues.