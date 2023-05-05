Indianapolis Colts Release QB Nick Foles by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Indianapolis Colts released quarterback Nick Foles on Friday afternoon after only a single season with the team.

Colts released veteran QB Nick Foles. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 5, 2023

The 34-year-old quarterback appeared in three games for the Colts last season, starting two. Foles was winless, combining for 224 yards passing and four interceptions.

Indianapolis was Foles’s fourth team in five seasons, a long way from being crowned Super Bowl LII MVP with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Colts rounded out their quarterback room under first-year head coach Shane Steichen, with Matt Ryan already being released earlier this offseason.

Gardner Minshew was acquired through free agency and saw time under Steichen with the Eagles last season. He is expected to be the starter. The main prize remains Anthony Richardson, drafted this year by the Colts with the No. 4 overall pick. The Indianapolis quarterback timetable depends on Richardson’s readiness.

Sam Ehlinger is on the roster but is not expected to see time unless Minshew struggles and Richardson is not ready.

The Colts are +550 to win the AFC North on the FanDuel Sportsbook.