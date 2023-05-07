Knicks' Immanuel Quickley is Day-to-Day With Ankle Injury by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The New York Knicks’ depth will be tested as they try to climb out of a 2-1 series deficit against the Miami Heat.

Immanuel Quickley is day-to-day after suffering an ankle injury in Game 3’s loss at the Kaseya Center on Saturday. The incident occurred as the Heat’s Bam Adebayo dove for a loose ball, landing awkwardly on Quickley’s lower leg.

The Knicks’ guard immediately departed to the locker room after the play.

Immanuel Quickley is day to day, Tom Thibodeau says. Knicks injury report for Game 4 will be in at 5pm today. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) May 7, 2023

Quickley has been the Knicks’ top bench player this season. The former 25th-overall draft pick ranks fourth on the team in scoring, averaging 14.9 points per game, adding 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

His absence leaves a gaping hole in the Knicks’ backcourt. RJ Barrett could take on some of the additional workload, with Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride asked to chip in. It could also force Tom Thibodeau into deploying Evan Fournier into action.

The Knicks will try and even the series on Monday as underdogs. FanDuel Sportsbook has New York lined at +4.5, with the total set at 206.5.