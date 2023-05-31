Knicks Parting Ways with GM Scott Perry by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the New York Knicks are parting ways with general manager Scott Perry, whose contract expires this summer.

Perry has spent the past six seasons in the Big Apple after being hired by the organization in 2017.

The 59-year-old departs after New York’s second postseason appearance in the past three years. The Knicks, who finished the regular season with a 47-35 record, advanced to the second round for the first time since 2013, where they fell to eventual Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat in six games.

New York’s core players, including point guard Jalen Brunson, forwards Julius Randle and RJ Barrett, and center Mitchell Robinson, remain under contract for next season. While the Knicks do not have a first-round pick this year, they possess 11 first-round selections over the next seven drafts, giving the team a solid foundation for future success.

