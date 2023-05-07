Kolten Wong Left Out of Mariners Lineup Sunday vs. Astros by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Kolten Wong might be having some regrets about a diving play he made on Saturday.

The Seattle Mariners second baseman injured his wrist in the M’s comeback victory over the Houston Astros. Although he won’t require a trip to the injured list, it will keep Wong out of the series finale on Sunday.

A break could benefit Wong as he needs time to regroup at the plate. The two-time Gold Glove winner has an abysmal .485 OPS this year, with 19 strikeouts and just two extra-base hits. Consequently, Wong has only driven in eight while coming around to score nine times.

Jose Caballero draws into the lineup, replacing Wong at second and batting eighth. The 26-year-old has 33 plate appearances in 2023, with eight hits, four RBI, and six runs scored.

The betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook favor the hosts in this AL West showdown. Seattle enters the contest as -132 chalk against its division rivals.