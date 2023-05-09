Lakers Ride Lonnie Walker's Memorable 4th Quarter to Game 4 Win by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Lonnie Walker IV scored 15 points, all in the fourth quarter, as the Los Angeles Lakers downed the Golden State Warriors 104-101 in Game 4 to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

LA trailed by seven points before Walker’s eruption, the 24-year-old making as many field goals (six) as the entire Warriors team (6-17) in the final frame.

“The game ball definitely goes to him,” said Lakers superstar LeBron James, who finished with a team-high 27 points in the victory. “We don’t win without him.”

Walker’s 15 fourth-quarter points are the most by a Lakers reserve in a playoff game since Kobe Bryant in 1997.

The Pennsylvania native started 32 games for the Lakers during the regular season but fell out of the rotation after LA remade its roster at the trade deadline. Walker was reinserted following Game 2’s loss at Golden State and has responded with double-digit scoring efforts in back-to-back games.

“The greatest feeling you could ever imagine,” said Walker when asked to describe his emotions. “As a kid, this is something I’ve been dreaming of doing. Not just being a part of the playoffs but impacting it, let alone winning in the playoffs. I’m truly proud of myself. It really shows my capabilities. Just my mental fortitude. I think the hardest thing of being able to play a lot and then not playing at all is sticking with it.”

LA will look to close out the series Wednesday in San Francisco.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Lakers as +6.5 underdogs on the spread and +240 on the moneyline.