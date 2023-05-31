Maple Leafs Expected to Hire Brad Treliving as New GM by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

TSN’s Darren Dreger reports that the Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to hire Brad Treliving as their new general manager.

“What I’m told is that the process is nearing its end,” said Dreger. “And if you go back to the beginning of this process headed by [Leafs president] Brendan Shanahan, he spent a lot of time with Brad Treliving. He likes the fact there is a high level of experience there. Now, there’s some work that has to be done contractually, but again all indications are that Treliving will be Toronto’s next GM.”

The 53-year-old spent the past nine seasons as general manager of the Calgary Flames before stepping down from the organization in April with his contract set to expire. Treliving helped guide the Flames to the postseason five times during his tenure, although Calgary won just two rounds over that stretch.

The British Columbia native will replace former Leafs GM Kyle Dubas, who was fired in May.

You can find the latest NHL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.