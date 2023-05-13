Max Scherzer Completes Bullpen Session Friday for New York Mets by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago

Max Scherzer of the New York Mets completed a bullpen session Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Max Scherzer (neck spasms) just threw about 35 pitches in his first bullpen session since missing his Tuesday start.



He finished with one of his usual fist pumps, so it seems like it went well.



He'll likely pitch Sunday. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) May 12, 2023

Scherzer’s neck injury forced him to miss his start earlier this week. He threw a 35-pitch bullpen session Friday, which likely bodes well for him as he is scheduled to return to the rotation Sunday versus the Washington Nationals. The Mets are worried that these neck spasms are something they may have to monitor all season long. The Mets need a healthy Scherzer and Justin Verlander, for that matter, especially at this point, with their offense struggling to put runs up on the board.

On Saturday, the Mets will play the division rival Nationals. New York starts Joey Lucchesi, while the Nats will counter with Trevor Williams. The Mets are +112 (-1.5) on the run line and -148 on the moneyline, with an over/under of nine, over (-122), and under (+100).