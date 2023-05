Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 05/19

Date: 05/19/2023 Time: 08:30 PM Venue: TD Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Miami Heat Open +9.5 -110 O 224.5 -110 +350 Current +9 -110 215.5 -110 +315 Boston Celtics Open -9.5 -110 U 224.5 -110 -450 Current -9 -110 215.5 -110 -400

Miami Heat Projected Lineups: 1. SF Jimmy Butler 22.9 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists 2. C Bam Adebayo 20.4 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists 3. PG Kyle Lowry 11.2 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists 4. PG Gabe Vincent 9.4 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists 5. SG Max Strus 11.5 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists 6. PF Caleb Martin 9.6 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists Boston Celtics 1. SF Jayson Tatum 30.1 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists 2. SG Jaylen Brown 26.6 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists 3. SG Malcolm Brogdon 14.9 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists 4. PG Marcus Smart 11.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists 5. C Robert Williams III 8.0 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists 6. C Al Horford 9.8 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists