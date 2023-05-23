NBA ECF Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Game 4 Same Game Parlay by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago

As we head into Game 4 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals, the focus is on the underdog Miami Heat, who have defied expectations by winning the first three games against the Boston Celtics. The Heat are laying points (-1.5) for the first time in this series, as the books recognize their potential.

The numbers are not on Boston’s side at all. Teams who have lost the first three games of a series, two at home and one by more than 20 points, tend not to fare well in Game 4. Miami at -1.5 is an attractive proposition.

The best bets are usually made on teams that can be trusted to deliver rather than those under pressure to win. Can the Heat maintain their winning streak, or will the Celtics attempt to stage a comeback?

We’ve dubbed our three-leg Same Game Parlay from FanDuel Sportsbook “Sunset on South Beach.” The sun will set beautifully over the ocean as we approach game time. The question, however, is if this sunset also signals the end of the Boston Celtics’ season. We say yes.

Let’s break it down: Bank on the Heat’s Gabe Vincent scoring 10-plus points (-270) tonight. He shined in Game 3 and will carry that momentum onto his homecourt for Game 4.

We’ve also included a couple of Celtics. Despite a slight struggle from the three-point line in Game 3, Malcolm Brogdon has been on the mark throughout the playoffs. He’ll hit at least one three-pointer (-850) tonight.

Similarly, Derrick White has a steady history of hitting multiple three-point shots (-280) throughout the postseason. Anticipating another solid performance from him in Game 4 will take us home.

This three-pronged bet – Vincent (10+ points), Brogdon (1+ made three), and White (2+ made threes) – is priced at a tempting +112.

