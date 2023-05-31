NBA Finals Bringing Plenty of Action to FanDuel Sportsbook by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago

FanDuel, an Official Sportsbook Partner of the NBA, is excited to tip off the NBA Finals with a “Finals Firsts” tab. There are multiple bets highlighted under this tab, including:

First team to 15 points

Number of dunks in the first three minutes

First Player to Score 10+ points

With the NBA Finals on the horizon, new customers aged 21 and up who sign up for FanDuel will also be eligible for a $2,500 No Sweat First Bet.

You can download The FanDuel Sportsbook today on iOS and Android.

With the NBA Finals set to kick off on Thursday, June 1, some bets have already taken center stage and been highlighted by early interest.

Entering the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat, Denver is listed as a sizable nine-point favorite for Game 1, and -460 favorites to win the series. Miami is listed at +350 to win the NBA title.

Some of the bets that have been amongst the favorites from bettors leading up to the NBA Finals opening on Thursday include:

To Win the NBA Finals

69% of handle is on the Nuggets

31% of handle is on Heat

To be Named NBA Finals MVP

66% of handle is on Nikola Jokic

16% of handle is on Jamal Murray

12% of handle is on Jimmy Butler

To Win Game 1

36% of handle is on the Nuggets

64% of handle is on Heat

Nuggets or Heat to be First to 15 Points in Game 1