NBA Finals Odds Going Into Conference Finals: Lakers, Nuggets, Celtics Logjammed – Heat Behind the Pack by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Alright, NBA fans! It’s time to focus on the big show, the NBA Championship. We’re down to the final four, and the Miami Heat (+1500) are the long shots. With the Boston Celtics (-105), Denver Nuggets (+230), and Los Angeles Lakers (+360) all in the mix, there isn’t a heap of value in betting right now.

Take the Celtics, for instance. If you’re considering placing a bet on them, you should hold your horses until after the Heat win Game 1. If that happens, you could snag yourself odds of about +150, which beats the even money you’d get if you bet on Boston going into the series.

Don’t discount the Nuggets or the Lakers. If the Lakers are a team of destiny, there could be some value in backing LeBron James and banking on Anthony Davis as the X-factor. If Davis can play at the level we’ve seen him perform in the playoffs so far, LA could hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

There’s a scenario where the Lakers stay hot, steal Game 1 on the road, and take the series in six games. So, while we might not have a dark horse at this stage of the year (unless we’re talking about the Heat), the Lakers, who currently hold the third-best odds, could be on the verge of doing something special without it being considered a significant upset.