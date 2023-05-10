NBA Playoffs Player Props: Rolling Again with Butler and Curry by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Bettors are faced with a two-game slate in the NBA on Wednesday as the second round of the postseason continues. The Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers hold commanding 3-1 series leads and will look to close things out against the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors, respectively.

The following plays look particularly enticing among the many recommendations via SportsGrid’s Player Props Model.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

MIA Jimmy Butler UNDER 1.5 Made Threes vs. Knicks (-215)

SportsGrid Model Rating = 5/5 Stars

Model Projection = 0.7

Butler has made just one three-pointer on five attempts in the series thus far, doing most of his damage from the midrange and frequent trips to the free-throw line. Until the 33-year-old starts showing more willingness to jack it up from deep, I’m coming right back with last game’s winning pick. Give me the under.

GSW Stephen Curry OVER 5.5 Rebounds vs. Lakers (-115)

SportsGrid Model Rating = 5/5 Stars

Model Projection = 7.2

Curry came through in a big way Monday, pulling down ten rebounds in Golden State’s Game 4 loss, easily topping his 5.5 props. I’m going right back to the well in a must-win situation. Averaging 6.0 boards through the series’ first four games, I expect the 35-year-old superstar to again make an impact on the glass and go over tonight’s market number.

GSW Andrew Wiggins OVER 1.5 Made Threes vs. Lakers (-136)

SportsGrid Model Rating = 4.5/5 Stars

Model Projection = 2.3

Wiggins has knocked down two triples in three straight games. The 28-year-old is shooting a respectable 37% from downtown in the series and should continue to get plenty of open looks as LA keys in on sharpshooters Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Give me Andrew Wiggins over 1.5 made threes.