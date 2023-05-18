New York Jets' Futures Outlook: Schedule and Rest Play Key Roles on Win Total by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Like any investment strategy, NFL betting relies heavily on in-depth analysis and careful study of the variables. The New York Jets, known for their often unpredictable performances, are a prime example of why this comprehensive approach is crucial. Here’s an insightful perspective on the Jets’ odds, courtesy of SportsGrid analyst Warren Sharp.Unprecedented Schedule Benefits

Sharp has brought to light some interesting aspects of the Jets’ schedule, indicating a deliberate effort by the NFL to provide them with an edge. Over the first nine weeks, New York is scheduled to only play outside of home turf twice. A comfortable stretch from October 5th to November 12th sees them staying in friendly confines. Of their 17 games, only seven require them to travel outside New York.

The Jets enjoy another significant benefit: no AFC East game will have them at a rest disadvantage. In fact, for their final four AFC East games, they will have key rest edges. Rest periods between games can often make a substantial difference in the players’ performance, particularly in the latter half of the season. This favorable situation makes the Jets an interesting prospect for those betting on their 9.5-win total.

All these advantages boost the Jets’ potential, resulting in a decline in their odds from 25-to-1 to an impressive 12-to-1 and 14-to-1 range over the last two months. This has primarily been influenced by the addition of Aaron Rodgers to the roster.

New York’s odds have improved, but does that place them on par with powerhouses like the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs? That’s a tricky question.

So, should you be betting on the Jets this season? It all comes down to your faith in their ability to leverage their schedule and rest advantages. But remember, there’s always more to the story. Regardless, these are factors to keep in mind when betting, especially when the late November and early December games roll around.

