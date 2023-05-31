NHL Conn Smythe Power Rankings: Bobrovsky, Tkachuk Lead Panthers by SportsGrid 27 minutes ago

Sergei Bobrovsky has made a statement in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs and is currently the odds-on favorite to win the Conn Smythe.

1. Sergei Bobrovsky +200 (Last week: +220)

Sergei Bobrovsky has been lights out for the Florida Panthers in goal. The highly-paid netminder has posted an 11-2 record in the postseason, paired with a sparkling .935 save percentage. Bobrovsky has seen his odds of winning the Conn Smythe rise slightly from +220 to +200.

2. Matthew Tkachuk +360 (Last week: +550)

Florida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk has been a major spark plug in leading them to the Stanley Cup Final. He’s tallied 21 points in 16 playoff games, including multiple overtime winners. Tkachuk has seen his odds bet down from +550 to +360.

3. Jack Eichel +400 (Last week: +380)

Jack Eichel is having a playoff coming-out party in 2023, the first time he’s participated in the postseason. The talented center has registered 18 points in 17 games, boasting the third-shortest odds at +400.

4. Jonathan Marchessault +650 (Last week: +1800)

If you’re looking for an offensively gifted winger, look no further than Jonathan Marchessault of the Golden Knights. Marchessault has tallied 17 points over 17 playoff games, seeing his odds to win the Conn Smythe bet down from +1800 to +650.

5. William Karlsson +700 (Last week: +3000)

William Karlsson has been a significant contributor at 5-on-5 for the Golden Knights, where he’s registered eight goals in their playoff run. With his key contributions, Karlsson has skyrocketed from +3000 to +700.

6. Adin Hill +1000 (Last week: +1900)

The second goaltender on this list is Adin Hill of the Golden Knights. Goaltenders are typically in the conversation for the Conn Smythe, and Hill is no different. He’s posted a .937 save percentage in nine postseason starts this year, leading to his odds getting bet down from +1900 to +1000.

7. Mark Stone +2000 (Last week: +550)

Returning from injury for the postseason, Mark Stone has been a very effective two-way threat for the Golden Knights. The former Ottawa Senator has manufactured 15 points in 17 playoff games and has notoriously been a big game player. In saying that, Stone’s odds of winning the Conn Smythe have fallen from +550 to +2000.

8. Chandler Stephenson +7500 (Last week: +2100)

One of the Golden Knights secret two-way threats has been Chandler Stephenson. He’s been putting up some big point totals for Vegas, recording 14 in 17 playoff games. Still, higher-end players are on the board, leading to Stephenson dropping from +2100 to +7500.

9. (Tie) Aleksander Barkov +12000 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Panthers center Aleksander Barkov has been impactful for the Eastern Conference champs at both ends of the ice. Barkov is tasked with shutting down the opposing top players but has also tallied 14 points in 16 playoff games, leading to him making an appearance on this odds list at +12000.

9. (Tie) Alex Pietrangelo +12000 (Last week: +2900)

The first defenseman on the Conn Smythe trophy list is Alex Pietrangelo of the Vegas Golden Knights. He’s seen his odds drop considerably from +2900 to +12000, but Pietrangelo still plays an integral role for the Golden Knights.

