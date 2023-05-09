NHL Conn Smythe Power Rankings: Tkachuk, Eichel on the Rise by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

With the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers leading their series, Matthew Tkachuk and Jack Eichel have seen their Conn Smythe odds rising.

Below are the top ten players with the best odds to win the Conn Smythe on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Matthew Tkachuk +700 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

With the Florida Panthers jumping out to a 3-0 lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Round 2, winger Matthew Tkachuk has jumped to the top of the odds list to win the Conn Smythe trophy at +700. His impact can’t be understated and he’s tallied 15 points over ten playoff games.

2. Sebastian Aho +900 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

There’s a lot to like about the Carolina Hurricanes, even with some injuries on offense. Sebastian Aho has taken the lead on both sides of the puck for the club, leading the way with ten points. Aho now boasts the second-shortest odds to win the Conn Smythe at +900.

3. (Tie) Connor McDavid +950 (Last week: +600)

Connor McDavid sits in a tie with the second-most points in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs with 15. He has the potential to take over a hockey game and series alone, meaning it’s interesting to note that his odds have dropped from +600 to +950 after falling behind 2-1 to Vegas. This is a number bettors should gravitate toward and is unlikely to last, especially if he puts on a clinic in Game 4 to even up the series.

3. (Tie) Leon Draisaitl +950 (Last week: +1000)

Leon Draisaitl is leading the postseason in scoring with 17 points. He’s continued to take his game to another level in the playoffs and leads by example when things have gotten tough for the Edmonton Oilers. Draisaitl has seen his odds bet down over the last week from +1000 to +950 to win the Conn Smythe.

5. Jack Eichel +1200 (Last week: +1900)

Jack Eichel is thriving in his first taste of playoff hockey. The Vegas Golden Knights star forward has put together ten points over eight games, while leading the team to a 2-1 series edge over Edmonton. Eichel has seen his odds sky rocket from +1900 to +1200.

6. (Tie) Jack Hughes +1400 (Last week: +1500)

New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes helped get the team on the board in their second round series against the Carolina Hurricanes. Game 4 will be a make-or-break contest for Hughes, who saw his odds to win the Conn Smythe rise from +1500 to +1400 over the last week.

6. (Tie) Sergei Bobrovsky +1400 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

The first goaltender on this list is Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers, and for good reason. Bobrovsky is an integral reason why the Panthers are still alive, leading to his +1400 odds to win the Conn Smythe trophy.

8. Mark Stone +1500 (Last week: +1900)

After returning from injury for Game 1 of the postseason, Mark Stone has been a key cog for the Vegas Golden Knights as a two-way threat. The talented winger leads the club with eleven points in eight games, leading to his Conn Smythe odds getting bet down from +1900 to +1500.

9. Philipp Grubauer +2000 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

The Seattle Kraken spoiled the Colorado Avalanche’s chances at a repeat, with their former goaltender Philipp Grubauer being a big reason why. Grubauer has tallied an impressive .918 save percentage over ten starts in the postseason this year, leading to his odds rising into the top ten at +2000.

10. Frederik Andersen +2500 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Rounding out the top ten odds for the Conn Smythe trophy is Carolina Hurricanes starting goalie, Frederik Andersen. Since taking the reigns for the club later in the first round, he’s posted a 3-0 record, along with a .925 save percentage. Andersen now holds +2500 odds to win the coveted award.

Top Ten Players with the best odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook