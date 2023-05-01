NHL Stanley Cup Odds Power Rankings: Canada on Top with Maple Leafs, Oilers by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago

With the Boston Bruins eliminated, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers have taken over as the favorites to win the Stanley Cup.

Below are the top remaining team’s odds to win the NHL’s grandest prize from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Toronto Maple Leafs +370 (Last Week: +850)

After finally slaying their playoff demons and winning a round over the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Toronto Maple Leafs are listed as the odds-on favorite to win the 2023 Stanley Cup after getting bet down from +850 to +370.

2. Edmonton Oilers +400 (Last Week: +800)

The Edmonton Oilers got past the Los Angeles Kings in six games during the opening round of the postseason. With Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl firing on all cylinders, the Oilers have seen their Stanley Cup odds cut in half from +800 to +400.

3. Dallas Stars +550 (Last Week: +2000)

There hasn’t been a lot of noise surrounding them, but don’t look now because the Dallas Stars have the third-shortest odds to hoist the Stanley Cup. After taking care of business against Minnesota in six games, the Stars have surged up the odds list from +2000 to +550.

4. Vegas Golden Knights +600 (Last Week: +1000)

After the Winnipeg Jets won the opener, the Vegas Golden Knights strung together four straight wins to advance to the second round. Vegas will have their work cut out against Edmonton, but they’ve still seen their odds rise considerably from +1000 to +600.

5. Carolina Hurricanes +700 (Last Week: +950)

Despite moving on convincingly over the New York Islanders in six games, the Carolina Hurricanes have seen the lowest amount of positive line movement, with their Stanley Cup odds rising from +950 to +700. In saying that, it’s understandable when you factor in the injuries surrounding their team.

6. Florida Panthers +1000 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

After putting together a monumental upset over the Boston Bruins, the Florida Panthers are now listed as a top-six favorite to win the Stanley Cup. The Panthers have risen into the top ten and currently reside at +1000.

7. New Jersey Devils +1200 (Last Week: +2400)

The New Jersey Devils have home ice in Game 7 against the New York Rangers and are slight favorites. New Jersey enters Monday with +1200 odds to win the Stanley Cup. How much does this number rise if they come out on top against the Rangers?

8. New York Rangers +1300 (Last Week: +1000)

With the Rangers having dropped three of the last four games in their series with the Devils, their odds of winning the Stanley Cup drop from +1000 to +1300. Still, if the Rangers advance, they’ll see a nice odds boost, but by how much is to be determined.

9. Seattle Kraken +1500 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Much like the Panthers, the Seattle Kraken pulled off a sizable upset over the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. Seattle faces off with Dallas in Round 2, which will once again be a difficult matchup, but the Kraken find themselves boasting +1500 odds to win Lord Stanley.

