NHL Stanley Cup Odds Power Rankings: Panthers Top 3 Remaining Teams by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

After advancing to the Stanley Cup Final, the Florida Panthers now boast the best odds to capture the NHL’s holy grail.

Below are the top remaining teams’ odds from the FanDuel Sportsbook to capture hockey’s grandest prize.

It would be an understatement to say it’s been a surprising run for the Florida Panthers. The Panthers were the last team in the NHL to clinch a postseason berth but have gone on to knock off three of the NHL’s top 5 teams. Florida disposed of the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and most recently, the Carolina Hurricanes. Florida has a lot of pieces on their roster that fit well into how postseason hockey is played, and it certainly doesn’t hurt that they’re getting a historic goaltending performance from Sergei Bobrovsky. Even though the Panthers are listed as the odds-on favorite to win the Stanley Cup at +105, they’ll likely head into the Finals as an underdog once the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights matchup wraps up. If you’re genuinely buying into the Florida hype, waiting until the conclusion of the Western Conference Final makes a lot of sense.

Despite the Vegas Golden Knights dropping the last two games to the Dallas Stars, they remain in the driver’s seat and are still favorites to move on. Vegas has a potent mix of two-way players on their roster, which helped lead them to the top seed in the Western Conference. They looked like world-beaters through three games, but the Stars have found a small hole in their armor, and it’ll be on Vegas to finish off Dallas. Jack Eichel has found a new gear in his first postseason appearance, while Mark Stone continues to give the Golden Knights some of the best two-way play in the NHL. Vegas boasts +130 odds to win the Stanley Cup, and if they ultimately advance, it’s hard to envision them not being listed as the favorite over Florida. Buying into their plus-money price now makes a lot of sense.

After falling behind 3-0 in the Western Conference Final, the Dallas Stars have won two straight games and remain a threat to win the Stanley Cup. Game 6 goes tonight in Dallas, where the Stars will have a chance to force a decisive Game 7 on the road in Vegas. As lopsided as the series looked after three games, the Stars were right there with Vegas, considering that two of those games went into overtime. We could be looking at a much different series now if one of those games had gone the Stars’ way. With goaltender Jake Oettinger having the ability to steal multiple games, the Stars aren’t out of this series despite facing elimination. Dallas boasts +550 odds to win the Stanley Cup, and although it’ll still be difficult for them to come back and beat Vegas, they match up well with Florida, and there’s some value here.

