NHL Western Conference Odds Power Rankings: Oilers, Stars Neck and Neck

The Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers are the most significant threats to win this year’s Western Conference title.

Below are each team’s odds of winning the Western Conference on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Heading into Friday night with a chance to take a 3-2 series lead over the Vegas Golden Knights, the Edmonton Oilers are listed as the odds-on favorite to win the Western Conference at +160. With Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl firing on all cylinders and the Oilers getting semi-competent goaltending, this group can get over the hump. They made it to the Western Conference Final last year, but this group is deeper and can be a Stanley Cup contender. With the Oilers deadlocked with the Golden Knights at two, their price will rise if they win Game 5, so it deserves consideration at +160.

Dallas was trailing the Seattle Kraken 2-1 but has since won two games in a row. They can advance to the Western Conference Final with a Game 6 victory on the road. The Stars have proven to be a solid threat to win the West. They have the goaltender, star talent up front, and a minute-eating defenseman that all can impact a deep playoff run. With the four remaining teams in the West, Dallas is the most attractive at +170 to win the conference.

The Golden Knights were up through three games against the Oilers but didn’t have the killer instinct to put them one loss away from elimination. However, the Golden Knights remain the Western Conference’s top remaining seed. There’s a lot to like about Vegas winning the conference, but goaltending may be a concern with the club on their third-string netminder, Adin Hill. He’s looked solid in a limited sample size, but will the elite offense of the Oilers eventually overwhelm him? The Golden Knights hold +260 odds of winning the West.

After jumping out to a 2-1 series lead against the Stars, the Seattle Kraken have lost two straight and are on the brink of elimination. No matter what happens to the Kraken in this series, this season has been a success. Seattle could go on a run, but Philipp Grubauer has returned to earth in the last two games, presenting a significant issue for the Kraken. Their defensive coverage hasn’t been great, leading to the Stars’ big guns finding offensive success. The Kraken have taken a big hit in their odds, sitting at +1400 to win the West.

