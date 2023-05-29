Nick Nurse Agrees to Join Philadelphia 76ers as Next Head Coach by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that former Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse will join the Philadelphia 76ers in the same capacity.

Nurse was an assistant with the Raptors from 2013-18 before being elevated to their head coaching position with the dismissal of Dwane Casey. In his first year as head coach of the Raptors, Nurse led Toronto to its first and only NBA Title.

Meanwhile, the 76ers moved on from Doc Rivers after he failed to lead Philadelphia to a championship over three years. Considered one of the best coaches in the NBA, Rivers has historically fallen short in the postseason, particularly in elimination games. The 2022-23 76ers’ postseason was incredibly disappointing, with Philadelphia losing to the Boston Celtics after a mediocre effort in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Last season, the 76ers finished third in the East with a 54-28 record.

