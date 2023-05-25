NL Cy Young Odds Rankings: Strider Retakes Lead Over Gallen by SportsGrid 40 minutes ago

The National League is stacked with elite pitchers, with some new faces joining as potential candidates to win the NL Cy Young.

Below, we’ll look into the top five hurlers using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

One of the most dominant strikeout pitchers in the game is Atlanta Braves youngster Spencer Strider. He’s electric at fooling batters and blowing fastballs by them, leading to him boasting the top odds to win the NL Cy Young. Strider leads the league with 97 strikeouts and is constantly a threat to have double-digit strikeouts on any given start. The powerful righty has seen his odds of winning the NL Cy Young rise from +270 to +240, where he is the odds-on favorite.

Last Start: May 23 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (6IP, 5H, 2ER, 11SO)

Next Start: May 28 vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Zac Gallen is establishing himself as one of the top arms in the NL. He has found his rhythm after a poor start to the year and is back in the Cy Young race. Gallen has posted a 6-2 record with a 2.97 ERA and 75 strikeouts through two months, and he has the electric stuff needed at the top of the rotation. Even though Gallen isn’t coming off a poor outing, he still saw his odds drop off from +180 to +260.

Last Start: May 24 @ Philadelphia Phillies (5 2/3IP, 5H, 2ER, 3SO)

Next Start: May 30 vs. Colorado Rockies

Age is just a number for Clayton Kershaw. The Los Angeles Dodgers future Hall of Famer has gotten off to another solid start to the season, posting a 6-4 record, a 2.98 ERA, and 69 strikeouts. He didn’t have a banner outing against the St. Louis Cardinals his last time out, but the numbers are still excellent for the crafty lefty. Kershaw has seen his odds bet down from +1200 to +1100 over the previous week.

Last Start: May 21 @ St. Louis Cardinals (3 2/3IP, 5H, 4ER, 6SO)

Next Start: May 27 @ Tampa Bay Rays

Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller is going through a dominant stretch in May and has emerged as one of the top starters in the National League. He has posted a 5-1 record, paired with a 2.44 ERA and 77 strikeouts. Keller has done a great job building off a strong 2022, where he had his coming out party, meaning what he’s currently doing shouldn’t be considered a hot stretch. The Pirates starter now sits inside the top five odds to win the NL Cy Young at +1200.

Last Start: May 20 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (6IP, 3H, 2ER, 8SO)

Next Start: May 26 @ Seattle Mariners

It’s been an impressive start to the campaign for San Francisco Giants righty Logan Webb. This isn’t his breakout year, which transpired in 2021 when he posted a 3.03 ERA. Webb has continued to be one of the top starters in the NL since then, which has seen him post a 2.91 ERA and 65 punchouts. Does Webb have what it takes to make a move on this odds list? Time will tell, but he’s certainly in the conversation at +2100.

Last Start: May 20 vs. Miami Marlins (6IP, 4H, 0ER, 7SO)

Next Start: May 30 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Top 5 NL Cy Young Candidates Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.