No. 1 High School Basketball Prospect Ron Holland to Join G League Ignite by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago

According to ESPN.com, Ron Holland, the No. 1 high school men’s basketball prospect in the class of 2023, announced he will be playing for the G League Ignite next season.

Holland de-committed from the University of Texas in April and was recently released from his letter of intent.

“This process was not easy for me,” said Holland. “The G League will help me reach my potential as a basketball player and prepare me for the NBA. To have a long career, I need to prepare my body and improve my skills as I continue to try and win games. They have a program to help develop my body and my game.”

Standing 6 feet 8 inches, the 17-year-old has showcased impressive versatility as an offensive scorer and defensive stopper.

Holland is the latest NBA-level talent to forego the college route, including Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green and projected No. 2 overall selection Scoot Henderson.

