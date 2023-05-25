Padres Star 3B Manny Machado (Hand) Unlikely to Return Friday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to Byron Kerr of MLB.com, San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin does not expect star third baseman Manny Machado to return to the lineup for Friday’s series opener against the New York Yankees.

Bob Melvin says ?its going to be tough? for Manny Machado to return tomm vs NY. Doesn?t expect him in lineup tomm. #Padres — Byron Kerr (@ByronKerr) May 25, 2023

Machado is eligible to come off the 10-day IL Friday. The 30-year-old has been sidelined since May 15 after suffering a small fracture in his left hand in a game versus the Kansas City Royals.

Machado fielded grounders for the first time on Wednesday and progressed to hitting soft toss in the batting cage. However, he has yet to face live pitching, the final box to check before an eventual return.

Last season’s runner-up for NL MVP, Machado has gotten off to a slow start in 2023, slashing .231/.282/.372 with five home runs, 19 RBI, and a .654 OPS in 40 games.

The Padres have just three wins in their past ten games and currently sit fourth in the NL West Division with a 22-27 record.

You can find the latest MLB odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.