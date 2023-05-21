Phillies Deploy Taijuan Walker on Short Rest vs. Cubs by SportsGrid 40 minutes ago

Starting pitcher Taijuan Walker last pitched in Wednesday’s 7-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Still, the Philadelphia Phillies are calling on the right-hander as they go for the series win against the Chicago Cubs.

Taijuan Walker starts on short rest today. What the Phillies are trying to do with their rotation and how the newest acquisition might fit: https://t.co/HjFNeN6a2A — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) May 21, 2023

The Phillies’ starting rotation is in shambles. The reigning National League Champions have just four starting pitchers in the lineup. That includes Ranger Suarez, who recently returned and has made only two starts this season.

Consequently, Walker, Aaron Nola, and Zack Wheeler are being asked to shoulder the burden while they get their staff in order.

Although he has never pitched on three days’ rest before, Walker should have plenty in the tank for Sunday’s rubber match. The 30-year-old lasted just 0.2 innings against the Giants, throwing 40 pitches and giving up four earned runs before getting yanked.

Thankfully, Walker returns home for Sunday’s start, where he is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA on the campaign.

Moreover, the betting market is backing Walker and the Phillies on Sunday. FanDuel Sportsbook has the hosts lined as -120 chalk in this National League showdown.