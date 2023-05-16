Pistons, Rockets, Spurs Hold Best Odds for Tuesday's NBA Draft Lottery by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The NBA’s Draft Lottery goes Tuesday, May 16, with all eyes on which organization will emerge victorious in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes.

The Detroit Pistons (17-65), Houston Rockets (22-60), and San Antonio Spurs (22-60) currently hold the best odds to land the first overall pick at +550 per FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by the Charlotte Hornets (+650), Portland Trail Blazers (+800), and Orlando Magic (+900).

Widely regarded as a generational talent, scouts have been in awe of the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama’s unique blend of size and skill and his ability to impact the game at both ends of the floor. The 19-year-old played for Metropolitans 92 of the LNB Pro A in France this past season, averaging 21.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 3.1 blocks in 32.3 minutes (33 games).

“As long as Wembanyama stays healthy long term, something he’s done this season after a bit of history of picking up injuries here and there, Wembanyama is a franchise-altering talent whose acquisition would completely change the fortunes of whichever team acquires him,” wrote Sam Vecenie of The Athletic.

The drama unfolds at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.