QB Matt Ryan Joins CBS, Not Retiring by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan announced on Twitter Monday that he is joining CBS as an analyst for the 2023 NFL season but insists he is not retiring.

Excited to join the @NFLonCBS family! Looking forward to breaking down the game this season.



P.S. – this is not a retirement post ? pic.twitter.com/4fCTVpFxK0 — Matt Ryan (@M_Ryan02) May 15, 2023

“Excited to join the @NFLonCBS family! Looking forward to breaking down the game this season. P.S. – this is not a retirement post,” Ryan wrote.

The 37-year-old started 12 games for the Indianapolis Colts last season, throwing for 3,057 yards with 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while being sacked 38 times. Looking like a shell of his former self, Ryan was benched twice in favor of backups Sam Ehlinger and Nick Foles. The organization released him in March.

The former MVP has since received little interest on the free agent market, prompting a move to the booth. While Ryan claims he is not hanging up his cleats, it’s difficult to envision teams clamoring for the veteran’s services.

You can find the latest NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.