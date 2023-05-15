Reds Call Up Top Prospect Matt McLain by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago

According to the club’s official Twitter, the Cincinnati Reds have officially called up top prospect Matt McLain for Monday’s contest against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

The second baseman/shortstop is the Reds’ No. 5 prospect, ranked No. 95 overall per MLB Pipeline.

Cincinnati’s first-round draft pick in 2021, McLain, has thrived this season at Triple-A Louisville, slashing .348/.474/.710 with 12 home runs and ten steals. The 23-year-old boasts a Triple-A best 1.184 OPS while leading the international league in RBI (40) and total bases (98).

In a corresponding move, the Reds placed outfielder TJ Friedl on the 10-day injured list due to a left oblique strain. Cincinnati also transferred Joey Votto (shoulder) to the 60-day IL to make room for McLain.

McLain’s first MLB at-bat will come against Rockies pitcher Connor Seabold. Seabold has appeared in nine games (two starts) for Colorado in 2023, recording a 4.56 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, and a 17:6 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 23.2 innings.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Reds at -122 on the moneyline.