Reds' Joey Votto and TJ Friedl Nearing Return to Action by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Cincinnati Reds have gotten by without Joey Votto early this season. But their time without the former MVP may be coming to a close.

Mark Sheldon reports that Votto is taking batting practice with the Reds’ Triple-A affiliates, the Louisville Bats. As such, the next steps in his rehabilitation could be determined as early as Monday.

Additionally, TJ Friedl will be in the cages Monday in Cincinnati, meaning he could be activated as early as Tuesday.

Votto had the worst statistical campaign of his career in 2022. The six-time All-Star put up a career-worst .689 OPS, with 97 strikeouts in 322 at-bats. Still, Votto is resolute in returning for his age-39 season to help the Reds make a run at a postseason berth.

As it stands, Cincinnati is last in the Central Division but is still within 4.5 games of a wild card spot.

