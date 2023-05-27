San Diego Padres vs. New York Yankees Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview
Padres @ Yankees – First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.
Expected Forecast: Clear Sky, 78°
Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Padres
|+1.5
|-163
|O 9
|-108
|+122
|Open
|-159
|8.5
|-108
|+127
|Current
|Yankees
|-1.5
|+136
|U 9
|-111
|-143
|Open
|+136
|8.5
|-112
|-149
|Current
Projected Lineups:
Padres
Starting Pitcher: Michael Wacha: 5-1, 3.58 ERA, 8.05 K/9
|1.
|RF
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|.256, 8 HR, 17 RBI
|2.
|1B
|Jake Cronenworth
|.213, 5 HR, 18 RBI
|3.
|LF
|Juan Soto
|.266, 10 HR, 24 RBI
|4.
|SS
|Xander Bogaerts
|.259, 7 HR, 19 RBI
|5.
|DH
|Matt Carpenter
|.179, 4 HR, 21 RBI
|6.
|3B
|Ha-Seong Kim
|.237, 5 HR, 16 RBI
|7.
|2B
|Rougned Odor
|.222, 3 HR, 15 RBI
|8.
|CF
|Trent Grisham
|.189, 5 HR, 14 RBI
|9.
|C
|Brett Sullivan
|.186, 1 HR, 4 RBI
Yankees
Starting Pitcher: Luis Severino: 0-0, 1.93 ERA, 9.64 K/9
|1.
|2B
|Gleyber Torres
|.263, 9 HR, 25 RBI
|2.
|RF
|Aaron Judge
|.287, 14 HR, 33 RBI
|3.
|1B
|Anthony Rizzo
|.305, 11 HR, 31 RBI
|4.
|3B
|DJ LeMahieu
|.250, 5 HR, 19 RBI
|5.
|CF
|Harrison Bader
|.250, 5 HR, 17 RBI
|6.
|LF
|Jake Bauers
|.174, 2 HR, 4 RBI
|7.
|SS
|Anthony Volpe
|.200, 7 HR, 20 RBI
|8.
|DH
|Willie Calhoun
|.230, 3 HR, 9 RBI
|9.
|C
|Kyle Higashioka
|.181, 3 HR, 11 RBI
Betting Insights:
Padres
- The over hit in 7 of the San Diego Padres last 24 games on the road in 2023
Yankees
- The over hit in 3 of the New York Yankees last 5 games at home in 2023