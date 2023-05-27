San Diego Padres vs. New York Yankees Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

4 hours ago

Padres @ Yankees – First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.
Expected Forecast: Clear Sky, 78°
 

 

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Padres +1.5  -163  O 9  -108  +122  Open
-159  8.5  -108  +127  Current
 Yankees -1.5   +136  U 9  -111  -143  Open
 +136  8.5   -112  -149  Current
Projected Lineups:

Padres

Starting Pitcher: Michael Wacha: 5-1, 3.58 ERA, 8.05 K/9

1. RF  Fernando Tatis Jr.   .256, 8 HR, 17 RBI
2. 1B  Jake Cronenworth   .213, 5 HR, 18 RBI
3. LF  Juan Soto   .266, 10 HR, 24 RBI
4. SS  Xander Bogaerts   .259, 7 HR, 19 RBI
5. DH  Matt Carpenter   .179, 4 HR, 21 RBI
6. 3B  Ha-Seong Kim   .237, 5 HR, 16 RBI
7. 2B  Rougned Odor   .222, 3 HR, 15 RBI
8. CF  Trent Grisham   .189, 5 HR, 14 RBI
9. C  Brett Sullivan   .186, 1 HR, 4 RBI

 

Yankees

Starting Pitcher: Luis Severino: 0-0, 1.93 ERA, 9.64 K/9

1. 2B  Gleyber Torres   .263, 9 HR, 25 RBI
2. RF  Aaron Judge   .287, 14 HR, 33 RBI
3. 1B  Anthony Rizzo   .305, 11 HR, 31 RBI
4. 3B  DJ LeMahieu   .250, 5 HR, 19 RBI
5. CF  Harrison Bader   .250, 5 HR, 17 RBI
6. LF  Jake Bauers   .174, 2 HR, 4 RBI
7. SS  Anthony Volpe   .200, 7 HR, 20 RBI
8. DH  Willie Calhoun   .230, 3 HR, 9 RBI
9. C  Kyle Higashioka   .181, 3 HR, 11 RBI
Betting Insights:

Padres

  • The over hit in 7 of the San Diego Padres last 24 games on the road in 2023

Yankees

  • The over hit in 3 of the New York Yankees last 5 games at home in 2023
Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

