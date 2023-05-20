The Milwaukee Brewers have Lost Wade Miley for an Extended Period by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Wade Miley will have an extended absence for the Milwaukee Brewers, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It?s a posterior serratus strain for Wade Miley, who will likely be sidelined for 6-8 weeks according to Craig Counsell. — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) May 19, 2023

The Brewers expect Miley to be out for the next 6-8 weeks due to a posterior serratus strain on the left side of his rib cage. If all goes well, Miley could return to the Brewers around the All-Star break. Miley had been pitching well for the Brew Crew, posting a 3.67 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, with 24 strikeouts over 41.2 innings pitched. This is the second starter the Brewers have lost to injury, as Brandon Woodruff is still recovering from his shoulder injury.

The Brewers will be in Tampa Bay on Saturday to take on the Rays. The Brewers will have Eric Lauer on the mound, and the Rays will counter with Zach Eflin. The Brewers are -118 (+1.5) on the run line and +180 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-110), and under (-110).