Top 10 Transfer Commitments This Week in College Hoops

The off-season in college basketball is a time of change and movement as players transfer to new programs in search of more playing time, better coaching, or a shot at a championship. This year’s transfer portal has been especially active with the recent rule changes that allow athletes to transfer without penalty. Many high-profile players have already announced their transfers and their decisions are expected to significantly impact the landscape of college basketball next season. We take a look at some of the top transfers this past week and what they bring to their new teams:

1. Hunter Dickinson – Michigan to Kansas

A standout center in college basketball, Dickinson surprised many by leaving Michigan. His recent commitment to play for Bill Self at Kansas has made the Jayhawks a legitimate national title contender for the 2023-24 season.

2. Tylor Perry – North Texas to Kansas State

Perry is an exceptional three-point shooter who knocked down 41 percent of his threes last season and made a name for himself in college basketball following North Texas’s NIT title. He’s now a grad transfer to Kansas State and could become a household name next season.

3. Jaylon Tyson – Texas Tech to California

Tyson demonstrated his skills at Texas Tech by shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc and averaging double-digit points per game. Seeking a third collegiate program for his third season, he’s heading to Cal to help newly-appointed head coach Mark Madsen rebuild the program.

4. Jaden Bradley – Alabama to Arizona

The former five-star high school recruit showed potential last season with Alabama with his sheer athleticism and shotmaking ability. He’ll try to blossom even more next season with Arizona.

5. Matthew Cleveland – Florida State to Miami

Cleveland was highly touted out of high school and has the talent and size to be a star in Coral Gables next season. After being one of the nation’s least-appreciated talents at a Power Six program, he’s transferring from Florida State to Miami.

6. Joseph Girard – Syracuse to Clemson

Girard, a 36-percent three-point shooter in his collegiate career, can be on-ball out of the backcourt or playing as a three-point specialist. He’ll be staying in the ACC and playing at Clemson.

7. Ques Glover – Samford to BYU

Glover suffered from injuries last season which kept him on the court and less than 100 percent when playing. He’s expected to return to form next season with BYU.

8. Tre White – USC to Louisville

White, an athletic wing who showed serious promise at USC, needs to improve his three-point shooting to take his game to another level. He’ll play at Louisville next season, where he could become a legitimate contributor.

9. R.J. Luis – UMass to St. John’s

Luis earned himself a spot on the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team with his scoring prowess in his freshman season at UMass and is now heading to St. John’s. At 6’7″, he’s a matchup nightmare with his ability to knock down three-pointers.

10. Noah Thomasson – Niagara to Georgia

Thomasson is an elite scorer who terrorized the MAAC to the tune of 19.5 points per game last season. As he transfers from Niagara to Georgia, he’ll be asked to make an enormous leap from the MAAC to the SEC. Former MAAC star Jalen Pickett leaped with flying colors to Penn State, and time will tell if Thomasson can do the same.