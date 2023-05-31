Top 5 NL ROY Candidates: D-Backs' Carroll Holds Down Top Spot by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The National League is loaded with young talent in 2023, and many candidates warrant consideration to win Rookie of the Year.

Below, we’ll look into the top five candidates using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks sits as the odds-on favorite for the NL ROY. Entering the year, he was listed as one of the top prospects in MLB, and he’s performed admirably during his rookie campaign.

Carroll has continued to come as advertised for the Diamondbacks, producing a 1.8 WAR in 52 games. The D-Backs outfielder has a .374 OBP and a .893 OPS, highlighting his already high-end numbers. In addition, Carroll has also swiped 16 stolen bases, leading to his odds getting bet down from +200 to +140 over the last week.

We’re at the point now with the Los Angeles Dodgers where we should probably stop being surprised when they produce another outstanding player from their farm system. James Outman has been just that in 2023, and he’s impacted them in multiple ways.

It’s not as though Outman has hit a wall over the last week, but he’s certainly seen a slight dive in some of his overall numbers. Outman still has a very nice .792 OPS and 29 RBI, but he’s seen his odds to win National League Rookie of the Year drop off from +200 to +480.

It’s no secret that the New York Mets have some talented young prospects, and some are already proving to be big-league-ready. Francisco Alvarez has long been listed as one of the top prospects in the game, and he’s bringing some key elements to the Mets in his rookie campaign.

The Mets catcher has tallied 117 plate appearances while manufacturing an impressive .853 OPS, including eight home runs and 19 RBI. Alvarez has been productive early in his MLB career, leading to his odds rising substantially into the top five at +850, where he sits with the third-shortest odds to win NL ROY.

There are a lot of talented youngsters in the Los Angeles Dodgers system, and they now boast two of the top five players at odds to win National League Rookie of the Year. Miguel Vargas has helped add some more length to the Dodgers lineup, and he’s now inserted himself into the conversation.

Vargas hasn’t exactly been tearing the cover off the baseball as a rookie, but as we know, it isn’t easy to make a significant impact in your first big league season. Still, he’s compiled a .742 OPS and 25 RBI, showing that he can be a productive part of their offense in the bottom half of their order. Vargas now holds +1700 odds to win NL ROY.

A young starting pitcher for the Miami Marlins has also made some headlines in Eury Perez. The 20-year-old right-hander has jumped onto the scene and impacted Miami’s rotation, leading to his name being in the conversation.

The Marlins rookie has made four starts for the big club, compiling a 2-1 record, paired with a 2.84 ERA and 19 strikeouts. Miami has surprised many people early on with their play, and their rookies, such as Perez, are a big reason why, leading to his odds rising from +2800 to +2400 to win NL ROY.

Top 5 NL ROY Candidates Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Team Odds Corbin Carroll Arizona Diamondbacks 140 James Outman Los Angeles Dodgers 480 Francisco Alvarez New York Mets 850 Miguel Vargas Los Angeles Dodgers 1700 Eury Perez Miami Marlins 2400

