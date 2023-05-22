Transfer Portal Profiles: Ques Glover, BYU by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Ques Glover asserted himself as one of the top guards in mid-major basketball, but injuries derailed his senior season, leaving questions about his future. Those questions were answered after committing to BYU, where he’ll spend his final collegiate season, hoping to return the Cougars to the NCAA Tournament.

In this edition of Transfer Portal Profiles, we discuss former Samford guard Ques Glover’s game and his fit at BYU.

Career at Samford

Glover began his collegiate career at Florida, appearing in 51 games but failing to carve a legitimate role within the Gators rotation. Following his sophomore season, he transferred to Samford, where he proved to be one of the top talents in the Southern Conference. Glover averaged 19.2 points per game in his junior season and had the Bulldogs’ eyes set on an NCAA Tournament berth heading into his senior year. A knee injury in late November derailed most of Glover’s season, forcing him out of the lineup for 11 games and never looking 100 percent during his return in February. His departure leaves Samford as one of the bigger what-ifs in mid-major college hoops, with a talented team that fell short in the opening round of the Southern Conference Tournament.

Scouting Report

Glover is a menace coming off a ball screen. Samford ran it ad nauseam when he was in the game, scoring at the 95th percentile in the country when he was the ball handler. Glover took advantage of mismatches or late switches with his smooth pull-up jumper and explosive drives to the basket.

The Fit at BYU

BYU isn’t typically a school with a point guard with Glover’s athleticism. It will be worth monitoring how Mark Pope adjusts if Glover ends up the starting point guard for the Cougars. The knee injury is something to watch, as Glover was ruled out of Samford’s final game of last season at halftime with the injury. We don’t have much information as to if he will be 100 percent heading into next season, but if he can get back to a similar production level as we saw in 2021-22, BYU could have a serious star.

