Twins SS Carlos Correa OUT of Lineup Wednesday vs. Giants by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to EDGE Daily Lineups, Minnesota Twins star shortstop Carlos Correa is not in the lineup for Wednesday’s contest against the San Francisco Giants.

This will be Correa’s second straight game on the sidelines after an MRI revealed inflammation in his left heel. The 28-year-old felt pain in the area while rounding first base on a fifth-inning double during Monday’s series opener against San Francisco.

Correa said he hopes to return for Minnesota’s weekend series versus the Toronto Blue Jays.

“I’m staying optimistic,” said Correa on Tuesday. “It sucks not being able to play. I want to be out there every single day. But at the same time, I’ve got to look at the long-term effects of this and make sure I get back out there feeling a lot better than I did today. Because today wasn’t good enough to play.”

Correa is slashing a disappointing .213/.302/.396 with six home runs and 24 RBI in 44 games for the Twins this season.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Minnesota at -164 on the moneyline.