Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars Game 3 Best Bets

The Vegas Golden Knights are set to visit the Dallas Stars for Game 3 of the NHL’s Western Conference Final from the American Airlines Center.

The series’ first two games haven’t exactly gone how the Dallas Stars would like, ending with the Golden Knights winning in overtime. It’s been a very tight series, but the Stars have to find a way to win these close games, and there’s more value in them doing so on their home ice tonight. Vegas has been good in this series, but the Stars aren’t dead yet, and there are still some positives you can take from their first two games, especially in Game 2, where they controlled most of the play.

Listed as home favorites tonight on the moneyline, Dallas sits at -142, while the Golden Knights are priced at +118. With the series moving to Texas, you’re essentially seeing the odds flipped from what they were in Vegas.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup for Game 3, the Stars will continue riding Jake Oettinger between the pipes, while the Golden Knights will counter with Adin Hill. The Stars’ netminder has an 8-7 record with a .901 save percentage, while Hill is 5-1 with a .930 save percentage. Oettinger has the better track record, but Hill has performed admirably in goal for the Golden Knights and has presented a definite challenge for the Stars.

This is a must-win for Dallas, and they’ve proven during the postseason that they can show up for big games. It’s not as though they’ve been getting outplayed thoroughly in the first two matchups on the road, meaning we like for them to bounce back tonight on home ice and win Game 3.

Best Bet: Stars moneyline (-142)

These teams faced off three times during the regular season, combining to score four, five, and three goals, in addition to the first two games of the series, where they scored seven and five goals. The total for Game 3 is 5.5, with the over and under coming in at -110. It’s been a very tight series on the scoreboard, and we’re projecting that to continue tonight in Game 3 again. With both goalies playing well and the defensive structures they embody, we like the under in Game 3.

Best Bet: Under 5.5 (-110)

This series has a lot of talent, which likely goes unnoticed because of how well-coached these teams are. In saying that, one player that’s been highly dominant in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs has been Roope Hintz. He’s currently leading the postseason with 22 points and has been dynamic, which is exactly what Dallas has needed in their top six. Hintz is a creative scorer with playmakers surrounding him to make a difference in this crucial Game 3, leading us to like backing him to find the back of the net tonight at +158.

Best Prop: Roope Hintz to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+158)

