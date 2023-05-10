Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers Game 4 Best Bets by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Edmonton Oilers will try to even up their best-of-seven series with the Vegas Golden Knights when they play host in Game 4 tonight.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

This series has had a lot of fireworks, and those are expected to continue in tonight’s Game 4. The Vegas Golden Knights came into Alberta on Monday and dominated the Oilers 5-1 to take a 2-1 series lead. To this point, all three games have been decided by multiple goals, which should make for the puck line odds to be in play tonight. The Oilers are listed as home favorites on the moneyline at -184, while the Golden Knights are priced at +152.

There’s a reason these two teams find themselves in the second round after finishing in the top two spots of the Pacific division. The Oilers haven’t taken it lightly when they’ve lost in this postseason either, which means the Golden Knights will be in tough tonight.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Oilers will continue riding Stuart Skinner in net, while the Golden Knights are expected to do the same with Adin Hill. The Oilers netminder has a 4-3 record with a .895 save percentage, while Hill is 1-0 with a 1.000 save percentage after coming on in injury relief in Game 3. Hill is now being thrown into this series, which should give Skinner the edge, even after he was pulled in Game 3.

Edmonton has been good at bouncing back in these playoffs, and we’ve already seen them do just that after dropping Game 1 on the road. Edmonton’s star players know the stakes tonight, and they’ll be ready, which gives us confidence in them putting together a strong effort and winning this Game 4 at home by multiple goals.

Best Bet: Oilers Puck Line -1.5 (+126)

The first three games in this series have seen ten, six, and six goals scored. Entering this series, the expectation was that we’d see a lot of high-scoring games, which is exactly what went down when these teams faced off four times during the regular season. When the Oilers stars are going, that helps create big offensive environments, which is exactly what we expect to transpire in Game 4 tonight. The Golden Knights can also score and have had no issues doing that in this series, so we’re backing the juiced-up price that the over 6.5 is presenting tonight at -152.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-152)

Since we’re projecting this Game 4 to be an offensive affair, we expect the Oilers’ star forwards to show up and score. Leon Draisaitl is having his second straight dominant playoffs for Edmonton, and when he’s going, it’s nearly impossible to stop him. He has such a unique skill set, leading the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 17 points. The German forward has done a great job of elevating his game, and with the Oilers controlling the matchups tonight at home, we expect that to continue. Draisaitl is listed at -118 to score, and even though it’s a juiced price, there’s still value in that number.

Best Prop: Leon Draisaitl to Record Over 0.5 Goals (-118)