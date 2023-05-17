What's Next for the Philadelphia 76ers? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

There is no nice way to put it. The Game 7 loss was the 76ers’ most embarrassing of the 21st century, maybe in the franchise’s history. The Boston Celtics took the 76ers’ souls after Philly put forward a pathetic effort. Joel Embiid and James Harden fell flat on their face in arguably the most important games of their careers after choking away Game 6 in the fourth quarter with a path to the NBA Finals in sight. This was the best roster Embiid has had and was his best opportunity with Harden to win a championship. What a discouraging, humiliating, and aggravating end to such a promising season.

The first domino has already fallen with Doc Rivers out as head coach, but it’s unclear whether or not Harden will return, and who knows what will happen next with Embiid. There’s a lot of talk about blowing up the team, but they shouldn’t dump the MVP after one loss, despite the magnitude of it. Daryl Morey is paid to piece together this aggravating puzzle, but it might not matter if Embiid and Harden don’t look themselves. The talent is there, so we hope the Sixers’ offseason gives this thing another shot.

Understandably, Harden isn’t a fan favorite right now, but what is the other option? Tyrese Maxey can’t facilitate an offense at a championship level, and there isn’t a shiny new toy on the free-agent market. This is a league built on stars, and despite the shortcomings and inconsistencies of Harden, the Sixers need him. Without him, Boston likely wins that series in five games. Getting him back alongside Embiid was critical as Embiid captured his first MVP. Under the right coach, Harden and Embiid can win a championship together. Letting him walk would be foolish.

First, I’m not a Doc Rivers backer, but that Game 7 loss was not on him. At the same time, that locker room desperately needs a new voice and offensive scheme. Doc’s time was up, and the 76ers cannot afford to mess up their next hire. A shortlist of candidates, and although assistant Sam Cassell deserves to be elevated to head coach, it’s best to get away from the Rivers tree of coaches. Nick Nurse is an ideal candidate with a championship resume and knowledge of the 76ers’ weaknesses. In a Sixers’ dream scenario, bring Mike D’Antoni in as the top assistant. He would ensure that Harden remains in Philly, while his presence could be valuable for the development of Maxey.

It’s about time the Sixers get away from Tobias Harris and his contract. Given that his contract is expiring, there will be teams interested. Despite only scoring two points in 42 minutes of an elimination game, Harris isn’t horrible. Acquiring bench pieces for Harris would be great, ideally a backup facilitator and/or big man. I’m comfortable sliding De’Anthony Melton into the starting lineup if the Sixers cannot acquire a starting wing for the cheap.