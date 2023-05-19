What's Next for the Phoenix Suns? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Phoenix Suns ended a tumultuous 2022-23 season in disaster. Expectations were through the roof after trading for Kevin Durant at the trade deadline, but they couldn’t meet the moment. New Owner Mat Ishbia has lofty goals to get a return on his investment, and the early word is that he’ll be aggressive in doing so. Hell, he acquired Durant basically hours after becoming the owner. He fired Monty Williams after he took the Suns to the Finals two years ago and has brought additional guys into the front office to build the team in his vision.

Change is undoubtedly coming, so here are the top three priorities for the Suns’ offseason.

Monty Williams had some success in Phoenix, but it was evident that the team quit on him. A new voice is necessary, but having a figurehead like Doc Rivers, Nick Nurse, or Mike Budenholzer is less critical. The Suns need someone the players want to play for. There has been some smoke about the Suns attempting to lure Ty Lue away from the Clippers, but the best option could be in-house. Current associate head coach Kevin Young could be the best candidate for the job, and he has the backing of the locker room, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. Elevating him to the head guy wouldn’t bring a massive system change, but it could motivate the players under a new leader, similar to how Ty Lue and Nick Nurse won championships. He’s the easy choice, and the Suns need to stop messing around.

Deandre Ayton put together one of the worst individual performances in a playoff series since Ben Simmons against the Hawks. There is no way Ayton can return next year, and there’s no doubt they regret matching the Indiana Pacers’ offer sheet last summer. Finding a replacement for Ayton is easier said than done, but getting him out is more important. He’s lost the locker room and is hated among the fanbase. Ayton still has talent, so they should be able to get a role player or two back in return while getting his contract off the books.

Given the contracts of Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and potentially Deandre Ayton if he isn’t moved, the Suns have no money. A few minor maneuvers could open up some space, but it likely isn’t enough to attract mid-tier free agents. The veteran minimum market is where much of the Suns’ depth will come from next year, so they must attract the right talent. The ideal trade return for Ayton will hopefully fill a void, but shooting, defensive-minded wings, and big men are still necessities. They’ll need Durant and Booker recruiting potential free agents to take a pay cut to win a championship because their pedigrees should be enough to convince someone to join them in the desert.