White Sox Closer Liam Hendriks to Throw Live Batting Practice Friday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that Chicago White Sox star closer Liam Hendriks will throw live batting practice on Friday and could soon be activated to the big league roster.

Spoke with White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, who is headed to Chicago this week following a AAA rehab less than six months after he was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. Plan is for him to throw live BP on Friday and, should it go well, he'll pitch in the big leagues soon thereafter. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 18, 2023

Hendriks has yet to pitch for the White Sox this season after he was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkins lymphoma in January. The 34-year-old immediately underwent treatment and announced on April 20 that he was cancer free.

“REMISSION. It’s official. I’m cancer free,” wrote Hendriks.

“You get caught up in the competitiveness. You get caught up in the slow start or injuries,” said White Sox general manager Rick Hahn following Hendriks’s announcement. “You can always find something to be a little frustrated and disappointed about this game if you let it. But with Liam, he’s helped all of us sort of take a broader view about what’s important on a day-to-day basis.”

The three-time All-Star made six rehab appearances at Triple-A Charlotte, allowing six runs over five innings, but should eventually work his way back into form.

Hendriks has spent the past two seasons with the Chi-Sox, notching 75 saves and a 2.68 ERA.

