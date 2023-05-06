Yankees Targeting a Tuesday Return for CF Aaron Judge by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Friday that the team hopes to have All-star center-fielder Aaron Judge back by Tuesday.

Judge has been out since April 27 due to a hip injury. Judge admitted this week that his hip only bothers him when throwing and not at the plate. Judge also said the Yankees didn’t want him to be the designated hitter while his hip heals.

For now, the Yankees will play it safely and place him on the IL until he is fully ready. If Judge returns on Tuesday, it will be a soft landing spot as the Yankees are scheduled to take on the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium.

On Saturday, the Yankees will play the best team in baseball, the Tampa Bay Rays. Domingo German will be on the bump for the Yankees, and Drew Rasmussen of the Rays will oppose him. The Yankees are -152 (+1.5) on the run line and +144 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-118), and under (-104).